Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 575 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after buying an additional 1,895,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after buying an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after acquiring an additional 833,125 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,519,000 after purchasing an additional 240,806 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $81.20. 97,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

