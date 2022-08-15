Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 111,200 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 664,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in GSK were worth $28,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,634 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.73. 503,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.