Saturna Capital CORP Has $57.15 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.21% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $57,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.84. 9,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

