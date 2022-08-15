Saturna Capital CORP Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NKE traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 134,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,872. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

