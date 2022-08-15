Saturna Capital CORP Buys 593 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.7% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $84,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.12. 23,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,748. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.