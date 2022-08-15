Saturna Capital CORP Buys 1,885 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 1.0 %

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.77. 18,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,463. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.