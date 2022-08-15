Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 611 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.21. 21,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,877. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

