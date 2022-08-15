Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 41500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Sarama Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of C$19.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get Sarama Resources alerts:

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.