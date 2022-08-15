Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $17,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 854,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

