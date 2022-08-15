Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $17,060,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,028,000 after purchasing an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 854,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07.
Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
