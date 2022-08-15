Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to $9.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.66.

NYSE SAND traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 84,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,261. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

