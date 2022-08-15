SafeBlast Market Cap Tops $744,347.89 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $744,347.89 and $89,168.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00570431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00253290 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016563 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.