Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 162.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 585.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

