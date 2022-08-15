Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of R opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.28.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $34,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $17,538,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,355,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

