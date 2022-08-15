Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.