RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($17.16) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,300 ($15.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,246 ($15.06).

RS Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RS Group stock opened at GBX 1,088 ($13.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,220.41. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($9.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,128 ($13.63). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 932.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07.

RS Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at RS Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other RS Group news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78), for a total transaction of £87,969.04 ($106,294.15). In other news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.78), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($106,294.15). Also, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.15) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($22,725.47).

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Stories

