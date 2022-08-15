Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $110.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

