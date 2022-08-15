Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$63.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.91.

Exchange Income stock traded up C$1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$50.83. The company had a trading volume of 145,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,445. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.35.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

