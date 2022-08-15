Rovida Advisors Inc. Takes $2.47 Million Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. KE comprises 0.5% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in KE by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,614,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $164,002,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,071,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,559,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62 and a beta of -1.99. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

