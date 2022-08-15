Rovida Advisors Inc. Makes New $10.91 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 2.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $479.03. 15,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,599. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.47.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.