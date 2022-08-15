Rovida Advisors Inc. Has $44.81 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Rovida Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088,600 shares during the period. Dada Nexus makes up 9.6% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned about 2.12% of Dada Nexus worth $44,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth about $16,704,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 829,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 420,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DADA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. 8,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

