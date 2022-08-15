Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,308.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKWBF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $242.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.51. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $192.37 and a 1 year high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

