Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 16.55.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at 7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.60. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of 3.53 and a 1 year high of 21.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 39.93 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 117.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

