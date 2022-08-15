Robert Alan Hickey Sells 2,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BWMN remained flat at $16.62 on Monday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of 332.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 185,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

