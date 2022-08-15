Robert Alan Hickey Sells 2,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BWMN remained flat at $16.62 on Monday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.70 million, a P/E ratio of 332.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group
About Bowman Consulting Group
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.