ROAD Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. ROAD has a market cap of $53,457.58 and approximately $43,970.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013770 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

