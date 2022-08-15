Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

RMM stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

