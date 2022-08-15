Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $27.63

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $28.28. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $27.47, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $543.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,974.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 50.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth $235,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

