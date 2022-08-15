Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB remained flat at $9.40 during trading on Friday. 102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

