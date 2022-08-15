Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Resonate Blends Trading Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:KOAN opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Resonate Blends has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.47.

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, alerts, and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc in December 2019.

