Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 15th (APD, ATOGF, ATRC, CFR, DDS, GAU, GTMEY, POSH, PPL, RCMT)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 15th:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $321.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $283.00.

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $152.00 target price on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $298.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$0.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.70.

Globe Telecom (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.00.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC.TO) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

