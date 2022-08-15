Ren Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29.17 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ren has a market cap of $165.01 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,084.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004208 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00127782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00065888 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

