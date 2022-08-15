reflect.finance Achieves Market Cap of $264,687.91 (RFI)

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $264,687.91 and $324.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,264.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004136 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002098 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00127072 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035995 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064678 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,793 coins. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
reflect.finance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
