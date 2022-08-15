REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2022

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REEGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

REE opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $476.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REE. BTIG Research decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.