REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REE Automotive Stock Performance
REE opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $476.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on REE. BTIG Research decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
About REE Automotive
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.