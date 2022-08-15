REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REE opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $476.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 195,259 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REE. BTIG Research decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

