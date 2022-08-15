ReddCoin (RDD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,836.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $6,836.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,373.74 or 0.99925214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00047817 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00227756 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00139176 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00257508 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00051742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004540 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.