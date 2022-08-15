Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JELD-WEN (JELD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

8/2/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $17.00.

7/15/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $15.00.

7/14/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

6/28/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.85. 1,413,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,003. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 218,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,967. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

