Raymond James Raises Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$52.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NPIFF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

