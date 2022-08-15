Raymond James Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to C$13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

