Rational Advisors LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $4.49 on Monday, reaching $230.25. The company had a trading volume of 26,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.72. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.