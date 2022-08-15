Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after buying an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after buying an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,210,000 after buying an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 661,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,653,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.42. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.