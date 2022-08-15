Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,873. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.03. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

