Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
DELL traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $48.38. 50,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dell Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.