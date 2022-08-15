Rational Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

DELL traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $48.38. 50,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

