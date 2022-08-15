Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,785. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.48 and a 200-day moving average of $266.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

