Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,725 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $3.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.25. 120,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,945,910. The company has a market capitalization of $406.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

