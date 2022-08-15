Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 686,585 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 686,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 105.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 72,817 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 393,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.