Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.18. 39,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,303. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

