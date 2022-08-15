Rather & Kittrell Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,486 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,645. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.98 and its 200-day moving average is $161.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.