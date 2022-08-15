Rather & Kittrell Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 12.2% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $30.18. 10,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,636. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

