Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires 1,197 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,614. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

