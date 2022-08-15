QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Several research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83.
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
