QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 19.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,810 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $34,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Articles

