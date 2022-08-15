Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Quanterix stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $386.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

In related news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,909.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,097 shares of company stock valued at $51,159. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth $181,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 31.0% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

