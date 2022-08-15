Quaker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,555 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.69. 202,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,760,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

